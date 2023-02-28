Excitement was at fever pitch for Delta Centre football match

By Suzanne Pender

AN ABSOLUTELY fantastic day of banter, good humour and, of course, soccer was enjoyed by staff and learners at Carlow’s Delta Centre last week. Rivalry was at fever pitch in an epic battle of the beautiful game, held at the nearby St Laserian’s football pitch.

“We’d an absolutely fantastic day; there’s wasn’t just banter on the day of the match but for the three months before it,” smiled Seamie Holden, who works at the Delta Centre and organised the event, including sponsoring an annual cup.

“There was great excitement about it all and it’s definitely something we want to have every year,” added Seamie.

Fourteen Delta Centre staff and 20 learners took part, with absolutely everyone out to win!

“Oh, there was nothing easy about it, nothing was given easy,” laughed Seamie.

In the end, it was the learners who clinched victory, with team captain Michael Comerford lifting the Seamie Holden Perpetual Cup on a 3-2 scoreline.

“With ten minutes to go, the staff were 2-1 ahead, but the learners got two goals in the last ten minutes and won it,” explained Seamie.

“Morale was really lifted by it all; the learners got a lot of enjoyment from it, the staff got a lot of enjoyment from it … it really helped people to get to know each other,” said Seamie.

The teams were cheered on by lots of supporters, including family, other staff and other clients, with a wonderful atmosphere both on and off the pitch.

Seamie offered his heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the event, including Pat Moran, who refereed the game, and Seán Swan, who sponsored the winner’s trophies.