Man (60s) dies in Co Derry crash

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Derry.

Police have named the victim as Jimmy Mullan, who was aged in his 60s.

The collision between a car and lorry took place on the Hillhead Road, Castledawson, on Monday at around 12.40pm.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

The Hillhead Road has since reopened after being closed earlier in the day.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Moyola Road or the Hillhead Road at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit.

They can be contacted on 101, and quoting the reference number 843 of 27/02/23.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Plans to change Leaving Cert English and Irish papers put on hold

Tuesday, 28/02/23 - 7:44am

What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, 28/02/23 - 7:36am

Windsor Framework: Sunak seeks to sell ‘breakthrough’ deal after EU-UK agreement

Tuesday, 28/02/23 - 6:47am