Man (60s) dies in Co Derry crash

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Derry.

Police have named the victim as Jimmy Mullan, who was aged in his 60s.

The collision between a car and lorry took place on the Hillhead Road, Castledawson, on Monday at around 12.40pm.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

The Hillhead Road has since reopened after being closed earlier in the day.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Moyola Road or the Hillhead Road at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit.

They can be contacted on 101, and quoting the reference number 843 of 27/02/23.