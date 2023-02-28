South Carlow home has towering beauty

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

As the name suggests, this wonderfully restored and extended south Carlow house is dominated by a unique tower, dating back to the 1800’s, providing an aspect that few homes could match.

Located between Fenagh and Borris, the property is available on a variable site area, Currently sitting on a site area of 0.7 acres (the owners own adjoining land so the property may be purchased up to 1 acre). Internally, there are many beautiful bespoke features incorporating wood and stone. A true appreciation of the clever layout and artistic touches to this house will only be achieved by viewing. Accommodation comprises hall, sitting room, living room, large kitchen/dining area, family room, three ensuite bedrooms, bathroom, loft. BER: Exempt. Guide price: €455,000 .

More information here   https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/tower-house-ballinree-borris-co-carlow/4680792

