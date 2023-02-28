Two houses damaged over the weekend in Co Carlow 

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident that occurred at a house in Ballinabranna on Saturday 25 February. An attempt was made to force open a window at the rear of the house between 6.30pm and 7.30pm but no entry was gained.

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a fire at a house in Cois Abhainn in the early hours of Monday morning. The occupier of the house heard a loud bang and saw that the front window was on fire at 2am. The fire was extinguished by the occupier. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have dash cam, CCTV or any footage of either of the incidents to contact them in Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.