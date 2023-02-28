Two premises burgled over the weekend in Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information in relation to a break-in at a premises in Ballykealey, Ballon over the weekend. Bars were removed from a window, which was broken to gain entry. Nothing was taken. The break-in occurred between 5.30pm on Friday 24 February and 10am on Saturday. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact Tullow Garda Station.

Their colleagues in Carlow town are also appealing to the public in connection with a burglary that occurred on Saturday evening, 25 February. A private house was burgled on Kilkenny Road, Carlow between 6.30pm and 7pm. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area to contact them in Carlow.