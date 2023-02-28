What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The papers are led by reaction to the “breakthrough” agreement between the European Union and British government over Northern Ireland trade.

The Irish Times writes that British prime minister Rishi Sunak hopes for “a new chapter in the relationship” between his country and the European Union.

The Irish Independent and The Irish News focus on the concerns of unionists, with the DUP playing a “waiting game” as it reviews the new Windsor Framework.

“Make or Brake” says the Belfast Telegraph, as a new part of the agreement will give Stormont politicians “a say on EU rules”.

 

The Irish Daily Mail hails a “new chapter for the North” but warns it could be months before the DUP backs the deal.

In other news, the Irish Examiner reports that the Garda security service will analyse information they receive from Australian intelligence about Irish citizen Marina Sologub, who has been declared a potential security threat.

The Irish Daily Mirror focuses on Electric Ireland reducing energy bills for businesses but making no changes for households.

The Irish Daily Star speaks to a former senior garda who thinks the Kinahan Cartel is “doomed”.

The British papers are also led by reaction to Rishi Sunak striking an agreement with the EU.

The Times and i hail the development as a “Brexit breakthrough”, which grants Britain the power to veto EU laws.

The Telegraph, The Guardian and the Daily Express all carry comments from Mr Sunak, who calls the deal a “new way forward”.

The Financial Times reports the Northern Ireland trade deal “eases post-Brexit tensions with Brussels”.

The Independent praises the PM for “finally” getting Brexit done, while the Daily Mail asks if Mr Sunak has “done the impossible” by getting an agreement over the line.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with a claim from serial killer Peter Sutcliffe’s niece that his ashes have been scattered near Arnside, Cumbria.

The Sun reports Broadchurch actor Andrew Buchan has split from wife Amy Nuttall.

And the Daily Star says the Mexican president has claimed to have captured photographic proof of a “mythical tree-climbing elf”.

