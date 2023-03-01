Cancer patient thanks Carlow health services

Wednesday, March 01, 2023

A CARLOW woman wishes to express her heartfelt gratitude to local health services for their care and courtesy as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Margaret was diagnosed last October and is awaiting a six-week course of radium treatment, having already undergone chemotherapy.

Margaret wished to thank the Caredoc Community Intervention Team, Aut Even, St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, University Hospital Waterford, Dr Miriam O’Connor, St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, the special taxi service, the OT service in Carlow and carers. The Carlow lady has also received tremendous support from her family. Her health has deteriorated since her diagnosis, but she was managing due to the care and support she had received from everyone.

“They have been phenomenal,” she said. “I can’t express the amount of love and care and respect I have been shown from day one. Because of all the love and support I am getting, it’s been pulling me through.”

If anyone was left out in her list of appreciation, the gracious Carlow woman asked to be forgiven.

