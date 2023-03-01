Minister of state plants apple tree in Knockbeg

Knockbeg College’s Green-Schools Committee were delighted when Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform and TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Malcolm Noonan delivered a talk to students, staff and the wider school community recently.

Third year students and Green-Schools Water Ambassadors, Kevin McKeon and Finn Craig were on hand to welcome Minister Noonan and introduce him to everyone.

During his speech, Minister Noonan, who attended the UN Biodiversity Conference COP15 in Montreal last December, highlighted the need to address the current biodiversity and climate crises and also the work that he has achieved and continues to do in these areas. He also noted the importance of all stakeholders working together to achieve sustainable goals and reminded students of the importance of utilising their vote to make change.

Following his talk, Minister Noonan was put to work planting an apple tree in Knockbegs orchard beside the gym. This new tree will add to the original stock that will provide fruit to the students as part of a healthy eating initiative. Knockbeg College’s Green-Schools committee, on behalf of the whole school community, said that the minister’s visit played a really important role in enhancing the sustainable message and lifestyle that the college now embraces