What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

The Windsor agreement, test delays for cancer patients, and wage increases for tech workers are some of the stories covered in Wednesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times reports British prime minister Rishi Sunak faces pressure to deliver on a deal struck with the EU, even if it is rejected by the DUP and hardliner Brexiteers from his own Conservative Party.

‘Test delay poses risk to 6,000 cancer patients’ is the Irish Examiner‘s main headline, after an emergency alert was issued due to a ‘major laboratory backlog’ in Waterford.

The Echo, meanwhile, reports that a 13-year-old Cork boy with autism “has no secondary school place for the next academic year”.

The Irish Independent reads: ‘In-demand tech workers still getting pay jokes of up to 15 per cent’, while the Irish Daily Mail covers calls for elderly people to be assisted in winding down their isolation practices following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finally, the Irish Daily Star reports a 69-year-old man is being questioned in relation to the death of a 37-year-old father, while the Irish Daily Mirror states Katie Taylor’s fight at Dublin’s 3Arena in May is in doubt after her opponent, Amanda Serrano, ‘pulled out over an injury’.

In Britain, the papers are led by Mr Sunak’s attempts to sell his Brexit deal.

The Times, The Independent and the Daily Express all carry the British prime minister’s comments to Tory holdouts that the deal is the best offer they will get.

The i says Mr Sunak is prepared to push his plan through even without the support of unionist and hardline Brexiteer critics.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and Metro report police fear the missing baby of an aristocrat and her partner has come to harm, after the pair were caught following 53 days on the run.

The Telegraph leads with a leaked trove of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages from British government figures amid the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Guardian says British MPs have warned the NHS’ £14 billion recovery plan is already off-track.

The Daily Mirror carries a heart-warming story of a double hand transplant recipient.

The Financial Times reports Jaguar owner Tata Motors has requested more than £500 million of government aid to build a new battery factory in Britain.

And the Daily Star says food shortages have forced market traders to quadruple their vegetable prices.