Photo Gallery: Trad music festival returns to south Carlow

-
-
Padraig Kavanagh from Borris Vocational School performing at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
Orla Kelly performing with musicians from Borris Vocation School during the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
There was a large crowd for the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
Musicians from Music Generation Laois performing at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
Musicians from Music Generation Laois performing at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
Gavin Barr (Music Development Officer) introduces the musicians at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
Musicians from Bofield Gort na mBo in Mayo performing at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
Musicians from Bofield Gort na mBo in Mayo performing during the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
Emma Holmes from Bofield Gort na mBo in Mayo performing at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
-
-
Musicians from Borris Vocation School performing at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 Gala Concert in the Step House Hotel, Borris. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
THE Music at Mount Leinster festival returned to beautiful Borris recently. Two events were held as part of this year’s celebration of traditional music. First up was a Festival Musicians Concert at the Step House Hotel on Tuesday 14 February. And on the following day it was standing room only at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 gala concert, which featured seven groups from Borris Vocational School as well as Reelig, Music Generation Carlow and groups from other counties.