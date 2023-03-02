  • Home >
Photo Gallery: Trad music festival returns to south Carlow

Thursday, March 02, 2023

THE Music at Mount Leinster festival returned to beautiful Borris recently. Two events were held as part of this year’s celebration of traditional music. First up was a Festival Musicians Concert at the Step House Hotel on Tuesday 14 February. And on the following day it was standing room only at the Music at Mount Leinster 2023 gala concert, which featured seven groups from Borris Vocational School as well as Reelig, Music Generation Carlow and groups from other counties.

