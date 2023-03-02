Carlow town commerical unit up for auction

A commercial unit in Carlow town is due to come up for auction next month.

This single storey unit at Strawhall extends to c.300 sq m and is suitable for storage, retail or light industrial usage. It is formerly the premises of Carlow Advertiser and Printer with the current owner set to retire. There is good tarmacadam parking to the front and a large size area to the rear, ideal for extension. The unit is currently sub-divided with a main office, reception/office, storage area and working bays along with a toilet. The division can be easily taken down if necessary.

An online auction will take place on 6 April next with an AMV of €170,000. More information here.

More property listings in these week’s Nationalist