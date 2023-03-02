Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Bernadette (Ber, Bernie) Byrne (née Mc Mahon)

Inchapooka, Ballymurphy, Borris, Carlow / Kildare

Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sons Pat and Simon, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris (R95 DV76) from 3pm to 7pm on Friday. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris, for requiem Mass at 2pm on Saturday, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.

Gerard (Ger) Ryan

Formerly of Kennedy Terrace Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Carlow Town, Carlow

Late of St Nicholas’ Park, Carlow. Predeceased by his brother Patsy and sister Alice. Deeply regretted by his daughter Donna and son Shane, sister Dodo, brother Frank, brother-in-law Nicky, grandchildren Nathan and Ali may, son-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ger rest in peace.

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg on Saturday, the 4th March, for requiem mass at 11am followed by Cremation on Monday, the 6th March, at 12 noon in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society Bethany House, Carlow.

Peter (Sonny) Ryan

Coolcullen, via Carlow, Kilkenny / Carlow

ON 1 March. Predeceased by his loving wife Joan, son Peter, daughter Betty, and brother Mick. Sonny will be sadly missed and loved by his daughters Siobhán and Margaret, sons Dennis and Ned, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Liz and Donna, brothers Tommy and Paddy, sister Elizabeth, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Sonny Rest In Peace

Special word of thanks to Dr. Richard Freyne, Catherine and Yvonne, Fr. P. Hennessy, and Fr. L. Wallace, and to all the neighbours that visited.

Reposing at his daughter’s residence, Siobhan Ryan-Prendergast in Coon East R93 V8P3 on Thursday (2nd March) from 7pm. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Coon for Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.