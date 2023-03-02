Gardaí investigating after man struck by car in Lucan

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information relating to incidents of dangerous driving and criminal damage in Dublin, during which a man was struck by a car.

The initial incident took place on the Lucan Road at around 7.35am on Monday, when a man driving a black Opel Astra exited the vehicle, stood on the bonnet of the vehicle behind and kicked the windscreen.

The man caused extensive damage to the second vehicle but no injuries were reported.

Shortly after this, gardaí said the black Opel Astra and another vehicle came to a stop at a set of traffic lights on Weir Bridge.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 40s, exited his vehicle and went to engage with the driver of the black Opel Astra. However, the man was then struck by the Astra a number of times.

An image of a vehicle gardaí believe to be similar to the one involved in the incidents in Lucan. Photo: Garda Press Office

Gardaí said the injured man is receiving treatment at James Connolly Memorial Hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is being asked to come forward, particularly those with camera (including dashcam) footage from the area at the time in question.

Gardaí added that it is believed the black Opel Astra involved in these incident also had fully black wheels and silver chrome on the boot.

Those with information are asked to contact Lucan Garda station on 01-666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.