Ryanair calls for Minister’s resignation after more drone disruptions at Dublin Airport

Thursday, March 02, 2023

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 8.20pm

Ryanair has called for the resignation of Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan after drone activity suspended flights at Dublin Airport for a short time on Thursday evening.

The airport earlier confirmed that flights were suspended at 6.27pm “due to confirmed drone activity” in the vicinity of the airport.

Flights resumed at 6.59pm and the matter was reported to gardaí.

In a statement, Ryanair said Thursday’s incident was the “sixth time in six weeks” that Dublin Airport has been effected by drone activity, “causing multiple diversions and delays to thousands of passengers”.

A tweet from Dublin Airport’s official Twitter account confirmed three flights had been diverted due to the incident.

“Despite these repeated closures [Minister for Transport] Eamon Ryan has failed to do anything to prevent Ireland’s main airport from being closed by drones,” Ryanair’s statement said.

“Dublin Airport is the only major European airport that has been repeatedly closed by drones.

“Ryanair now calls on [Mr] Ryan to resign if he won’t/can’t fix these avoidable drone closures at Dublin Airport.”

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary added that the disruptions are unacceptable, claiming Mr Ryan has “failed to take any effective action to protect Dublin Airport”.

Mr O’Leary accused the Minister of being “asleep on the job”, adding: “He should now fix this issue or resign and let somebody more effective do the job”.

 

