St Leo’s students scoop public speaking competition in UCD

Katelyn O’Reilly and Erin Byrne, members of the Transition Year Public Speaking class selected to speak at an ActionAid competition. Erin is through to the national finals!

By Elizabeth Lee

WELL done and best of luck to students in St Leo’s College, Carlow, who have got through to the finals of two separate public speaking competitions.

Katelyn O’Reilly and Erin Byrne, members of the transition year public speaking class, were selected as two of five finalists in the Leinster regional heat of the annual Action Aid speechwriting competition. Erin was successful in that round and will now compete in the national final of the competition, which take places in the Royal Irish Academy on Saturday 25 March.

Sixteen-year-old Erin is originally from South Africa, but moved to Carlow town when she was 13 years’ old.

“I’m very passionate about climate change and the effects it has on people. I find it very interesting to learn and I’m very grateful I have this opportunity to inform people with my speech,” said Erin, ahead of her speaking in the finals.

Katelyn, (16) is also dedicated to public speaking and gained confidence in speaking in public through her volunteer work in Killeshin church. She, too, is passionate about climate change and is a member of the St Leo’s Green School committee as well as an ambassador for cycling.

Three junior students have shown that they’ve got the gift of oration, too!

The school’s junior public speaking team of second-year student Anna Thornton along with first years Faye Brennan and Jasmine Doyle won best team at the UCD Women Graduates Association’s under-15 public speaking competition in University College Dublin recently.

The team will now progress to the national final of the event in Trinity College next week, where they will compete against the winners from competitions held in Trinity College, Queen’s University Belfast and University College Galway.

A special thanks to teacher Seán O’Flaherty for his incredible work with and expert mentoring of the team.