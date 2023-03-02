  • Home >
Volunteer expo attracted lots of interest from passersby

Thursday, March 02, 2023

 

Natasha Webb and Sinead Kirwan from Carlow Volunteer Centre pictured at the Carlow Volunteer Expo in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Bummy Gvolaszre, Colette Ebhomhenye, Ursula Wiszowafa and Sithabila Sibanta from Knit a Bit 2 pictured at the Carlow Volunteer Expo 

At the Carlow Volunteer Expo Bernard Dowling, Carmel Lyons and Lorna McGrath from Eist Cancer Support Centre

Fergal Bolger and Valerie McDonald from Older Pets Forum at the Carlow Volunteer Expo 

Nuala Heron chats with Celine Dooley and Helen Behan from An Gairdín Beo

Ryan Shannon from Carlow Pride Festival at the Carlow Volunteer Expo 

Pictured at the Carlow Volunteer Expo in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow were Helen Rothwell manager Carlow Volunteer Centre and Niamh Wingate and Tracey McCarthy with her dog Olive from the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

Oisin Keane and Colin Whelan from Carlow 5th Scout Group and Sharon Evasson and Louise Hickey from the Cairdeas Centre, Tullow

 

By Suzanne Pender

MANY OF the county’s respected and much-loved charities and organisations came together under one roof last week for Carlow Volunteer Centre’s Volunteer Expo 23.

The event welcomed 25 groups to Fairgreen Shopping Centre, where members of the public had the opportunity to meet the groups, learn more about their activities and how to get involved.

“We’d lots of groups from lots of different sectors … St Catherine’s, Cairdeas, St Patrick’s Day committee, Knit a Bit, Threading Path, For the Love of Carlow, a tidy towns group … lots of different groups,” explained Sinéad Kirwan from Carlow Volunteer Centre.

“We’d a very good response with lots of people walking by and expressing an interest in volunteering,” added Sinéad.

Sinéad explains that while many people often feel they haven’t the time to volunteer, this can really depend on the opportunities.

“There are different opportunities depending on your own availability. There are one-off-type events like Daffodil Day or the St Patrick’s Day parade, or virtual opportunities for those who’d like to help from their own home and other opportunities for people with more time … it really depends on your own availability,” she explains.

The Volunteer Expo also welcomed along KCLR, where presenter Brian Redmond chatted with staff at Carlow Volunteer Centre and the various groups exhibiting.

“Studies are coming out which show the benefits of volunteering. It keeps up social interaction and helps with socialising, with huge benefits for people’s mental health and wellbeing,” said Sinéad.

Carlow Volunteer Centre welcomes enquiries for anyone interested in volunteering. Contact Carlow Volunteer Centre on 059 9173033, email [email protected], or check out their website to learn more about the various opportunities available.

 

 

 

 

