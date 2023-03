A sports fair aimed to inform parents of opportunities for their primary school children in Carlow town will take place Tuesday at the Exchange, Carlow.

The event will run between 10.30am and 12.30pm and is free. There will be club membership deals along with a complimentary raffle. Information of a variety of sports will be offer including GAA, cricket, swimming and ballet. The event is organised by the Carlow town Home School Community Liaison teams.