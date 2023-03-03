Death notice and funeral arrangements

Friday, March 03, 2023

Seamus Kenneally  of 1 Seven Springs, Tullow Rd., Carlow and formerly Askeaton, Co. Limerick, passed away unexpectedly on February 27th, 2023, at his home.

Beloved husband of Olive, much loved father of Shane, Ian and Kyle, adored grandfather of Tadhg and the late Baby Seán, cherished brother of Jackie and treasured son of the late Michael John and Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, grandchild, daughter-in-law Margaret, Ian’s fiancée Victoria, Kyle’s partner Martha, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and his wide circle friends.

Reposing at his home, (Eircode R93 T9P8), today (Friday), March 3rd, from 2pm with Prayers at 8pm.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, for burial.

