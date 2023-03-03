  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Friday, March 03, 2023

 

 

Gerard (Ger) Ryan
Formerly of Kennedy Terrace Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Carlow Town, Carlow

Late of St Nicholas’ Park, Carlow. Predeceased by his brother Patsy and sister Alice. Deeply regretted by his daughter Donna and son Shane, sister Dodo, brother Frank, brother-in-law Nicky, grandchildren Nathan and Ali may, son-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ger rest in peace.

 

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg on Saturday, the 4th March, for requiem mass at 11am followed by Cremation on Monday, the 6th March, at 12 noon in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society Bethany House, Carlow.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

It’s all systems go for St Patrick’s Day parade in Tullow

Friday, 03/03/23 - 12:03pm

Campaign targets fake Irish whiskey

Friday, 03/03/23 - 12:00pm

Five Carlow students receive Trinity entrance awards 

Friday, 03/03/23 - 11:38am