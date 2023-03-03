Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Peter (Sonny) Ryan : 1st March, 2023 (Spring)

Coolcullen, County Kilkenny

Peacefully at His Home

Predeceased by his loving wife Joan, son Peter, daughter Betty, and brother Mick. Sonny will be sadly missed and loved by his daughters Siobhán and Margaret, sons Dennis and Ned, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Liz and Donna, brothers Tommy and Paddy, sister Elizabeth, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Sonny Rest In Peace

Special word of thanks to Dr. Richard Freyne, Catherine and Yvonne, Fr. P. Hennessy, and Fr. L. Wallace, and to all the neighbours that visited.

Reposing at his daughter’s residence, Siobhan Ryan-Prendergast in Coon East R93 V8P3 on Thursday (2nd March) from 7pm. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Coon for Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.