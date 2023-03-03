Ex-Ireland player Tony Buckley to sue rugby governing bodies

Former Ireland and Munster rugby player Tony Buckley is to take court action against the IRFU and Munster Rugby.

The Irish Examiner reports that the case is concussion-related.

Mr Buckley won 25 caps for Ireland and played just under 100 times for Munster during his career.

Mr Buckley, a tighthead prop in his playing days, is being represented by Dublin firm Maguire McClafferty solicitors.

That same firm is also representing three rugby players who initiated proceedings against the IRFU last autumn, in what were believed to be concussion-related cases.

Proceedings were initiated by David Corkery, Declan Fitzpatrick, and Ben Marshall in September.

The firm previously announced that it would be handling similar cases in the UK.

“We act for a number of retired professional rugby players, all of whom have played for both Province and Country,” the firm said in 2021.

The notice of intended action lodged by Mr Buckley on Thursday lists Munster Rugby, Sale, the IRFU, the English equivalent RFU and World Rugby as defendants.