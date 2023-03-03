Five Carlow students receive Trinity entrance awards 

Trinity Provost Dr Linda Doyle addressing students and their former principals in the public theatre Photo: Paul Sharp

By Elizabeth Lee

FIVE students from Co Carlow have received prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin.

The successful students are Luke Torin McCann, St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow; Meadhbh Fallon, Presentation College, Carlow; Mairead Bridget Hayden, Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown; Adam Broderick Coralie and Elliot Wogan, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach

A total of 677 first-year students from Ireland and overseas received awards, which were delivered in person for the first time since 2019.

Entrance Exhibition Awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Provost of Trinity Dr Linda Doyle said: “The recipients of the Entrance Exhibition Awards are now in the first year of their studies in Trinity, but they had to contend with the uncertainties and disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic as they prepared for their leaving cert examinations.

“I hope the resilience they developed during that difficult period will always stand to them and I hope they are now making the most of the Trinity experience.

“I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and affirm the hugely important role played by parents, guardians, teachers and all school staff in preparing students as they embark on the next stage of their education journey.”

Changes made to the awards scheme in 2018 meant that students who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school with a minimum of 500 points in the leaving certificate (or its equivalent EU/EEA second-level final examinations) are eligible for an Entrance Exhibition Award. This includes bonus points for mathematics.

Awardees receive a certificate and a €150 book token.