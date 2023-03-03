It’s all systems go for St Patrick’s Day parade in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW is gearing up for an action-packed St Patrick’s Day, with preparations well underway for the annual feast day.

The parade in Tullow will begin at 2pm from the Dublin Road, with the man himself, St Patrick, leading the parade down through the town. Businesses, community groups, clubs and organisations are all encouraged to come along and participate, with large crowds expected to line the route.

Tullow’s parade is this year kindly sponsored by Allstone Cut Granite Specialists, Ardattin and organised by the St Patrick’s Day parade committee, a sub-committee of Develop Tullow Association. There are numerous prizes for floats and entrants in the parade, so creativity, colour and lots of energy is sure to catch the eye of the judges.

Music and sound will be provided by Anthony Kirwan.

As well as the parade, the committee has organised numerous activities and entertainment on the day, aimed at keeping everyone happy. There’s face painting, a magician, a juggler and various ‘characters’ roaming through the crowd.

A shop window competition is also taking place, with a top prize of €100 kindly sponsored by SignaCare Nursing Home. A children’s colouring competition is also running, with lots of prizes up for grabs. Entries will be on display in Tullow Library by kind permission.