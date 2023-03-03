More than 350 Carlow businesses availed of online voucher scheme

OVER 350 Carlow businesses have availed of a support grant to help them trade online. The Carlow Local Enterprise Office has approved in excess of €700,000 in the Trading Online Voucher (TOV) Scheme, which assists small businesses to trade online. Eligible businesses can apply for a voucher to invest in developing their eCommerce capability. The TOV grant is currently 50% funded, up to a maximum of €2,500.

The scheme is designed to help small businesses access opportunities through trading online. This helps firms throughout Carlow to access new markets so they can reach new customers, grow and create more jobs.

Speaking about the scheme, Carlow County Council’s cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue said: “I’d encourage local businesses to engage in the Trading Online Voucher Scheme. It is a fact that consumer behaviour is changing, and online spending is increasing rapidly. There is a huge opportunity for Carlow businesses to grow and access a wider market, expand their business and create more jobs. It would be fantastic to see much of the money spent online by Irish consumers going to Carlow businesses rather than going overseas.”

Jim Woods, business adviser with LEO Carlow, said: “Since the establishment of the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, the LEO in Carlow has approved over €700,000 in vouchers to more than 350 Carlow businesses. Now more than ever, the importance and opportunity of trading online cannot be overstated. Any business which does not embrace online trading is missing a real opportunity.”

The voucher may be used for IT consultation, development or upgrade of an eCommerce website, implementing online payments/booking systems or the purchase of internet-related software. The voucher may also be used to finance app development, to implement a digital marketing strategy, or consultation with ICT experts for early-stage adopters of online strategy. Training/skills development specifically to establish and manage an online trading activity are also covered by the voucher. An element of the voucher can also be used for photography or online advertising.

Businesses that have already availed of a trading online voucher can now apply for a second voucher.

The vouchers are targeted at businesses with limited or no eCommerce presence, which have ten or fewer employees and whose turnover is less than €2 million. Applicant businesses must be trading for at least six months and must be located within the LEO Carlow area.

The grant is not aimed at any sector. Successful applications have been received from clients in many areas, including retail, hospitality, finance, cleaning, law, construction, recruitment and physiotherapy.

More information on the Trading Online Voucher Scheme can be found at the www.localenterprise.ie. As part of Local Enterprise Week, LEO Carlow is holding an informational seminar on trading online vouchers, which can be booked through localenterprise.ie.