  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Orange warning: Emergency services respond to unusual Co Roscommon road spillage

Orange warning: Emergency services respond to unusual Co Roscommon road spillage

Friday, March 03, 2023

Emergency services in Co Roscommon responded to an unusual road spillage on Wednesday evening, after a lorry overturned on the N5 outside Tulsk.

Following a collision shortly after 7pm, barrels filled with orange juice — the contents of the lorry’s shipping container — spilled onto the road and ditch.

The road was subsequently closed for a period, as reported by the Roscommon Herald, leaving north Roscommon road-users pressed for time.

Diversions were in place for a number of hours on Wednesday evening while work was carried out to clean up the mess.

Barrels of juice. Photo: Bernie O’Farrell

Photo: Bernie O’Farrell

Gardaí said that no injuries were reported.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Domestic economy entered technical recession at end of last year

Friday, 03/03/23 - 12:16pm

British government will ‘reassure unionists’ over new Brexit deal

Friday, 03/03/23 - 11:47am

Gardaí seize €370,000 worth of suspected drugs in Glasnevin search operation

Friday, 03/03/23 - 11:42am