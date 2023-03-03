Orange warning: Emergency services respond to unusual Co Roscommon road spillage

Emergency services in Co Roscommon responded to an unusual road spillage on Wednesday evening, after a lorry overturned on the N5 outside Tulsk.

Following a collision shortly after 7pm, barrels filled with orange juice — the contents of the lorry’s shipping container — spilled onto the road and ditch.

The road was subsequently closed for a period, as reported by the Roscommon Herald, leaving north Roscommon road-users pressed for time.

Diversions were in place for a number of hours on Wednesday evening while work was carried out to clean up the mess.

Barrels of juice. Photo: Bernie O’Farrell

Photo: Bernie O’Farrell

Gardaí said that no injuries were reported.