Ten ‘fugitives’ who ‘posed risk to Ireland’ extradited to Poland

James Cox

Ten fugitives who “posed a risk to communities in Ireland” have been extradited to Poland.

Earlier today, gardaí from the Garda Extradition Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, surrendered nine men and one woman to Polish National Police at Baldonnell Aerodrome, Dublin 22.

All 10 were detained on foot of European arrest warrants either on Thursday or Friday. The European arrest warrants were issued by Polish authorities for offences ranging from assault, drug trafficking, theft, fraud and inciting prostitution in Poland.

The operation involved coordinated activity by gardaí from Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, local gardaí across a number of Garda stations in the Dublin region, the Irish Prison Service, and the Air Corps, Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, of the Garda Extradition Unit, said: “This successful operation highlights strong international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international partners resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland.

“This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice.”