Tullow three-bed on offer for €155k AMV

DNG McCormack are offering fine Tullow three-bedroom, semi detached home. Number 47 is situated on a corner site lending easy access to the rear garden through a shared lane way. Pairc Mhuire is a well-established development in easy walk of all Tullow town amenities.

Accommodation includes, living room, kitchen/diner, back hall/utility , 2 double bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is a large front garden and a well proportioned rear garden with a raised patio area. BER: F. AMV: €155,000. More information here.