Tullow three-bed on offer for €155k AMV

Friday, March 03, 2023

DNG McCormack are offering fine Tullow three-bedroom, semi detached home. Number 47 is situated on a corner site lending easy access to the rear garden through a shared lane way.  Pairc Mhuire is a well-established development in easy walk of all Tullow town amenities.

Accommodation includes, living room, kitchen/diner, back hall/utility , 2 double bedrooms and a family bathroom.  There is a large front garden and a well proportioned rear garden with a raised patio area. BER: F. AMV: €155,000. More information here.

 

 

Filed under: , , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

More than 350 Carlow businesses availed of online voucher scheme

Friday, 03/03/23 - 4:01pm

Carlow Lidl appeals opening hours restriction

Friday, 03/03/23 - 3:53pm

Death notice and funeral arrangements

Friday, 03/03/23 - 3:52pm

Similar Articles

Carlow town commerical unit up for auction

Thursday, 02/03/23 - 3:50pm

South Carlow home has towering beauty

Tuesday, 28/02/23 - 11:39am

Classy home on outskirts of Carlow town has €650K price tag

Tuesday, 28/02/23 - 11:19am