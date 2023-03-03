What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received seven planning applications between 24 February and 3 March.

Carlow: Patrick Byrne and Giles Lloyd wish to alter previously-granted planning permission to include alterations of house design from a granted two-storey dwelling to a single-storey dwelling at Oaklawns, Rathnapish.

Chapelstown: Michelle Dempsey wishes to retain a single-storey artist’s studio for private hobby use to the rear of dwelling house at Granite Cottage, Link Road, Chapelstown.

Leighlinbridge: Cathal and Lesley Lawlor wish to demolish existing dwelling and construct a two-storey dwelling at Rathornan, Leighlinbridge.

Tullow: Ray and Stephanie Shannon wish to construct a dormer roof-type extension and domestic garage at Slaney Quarter, Tullow.

Rathvilly: Slaney Rovers FC wishes to construct a clubhouse to include, dressing rooms, kitchen, meeting room and storage areas at Patrick’s Well, Rathvilly.

St Mullins: Patrick Fenlon wishes to retain as constructed single-bay extension to an existing lean-to shed at Marley or Knockduff, St Mullins.

Patrick and Edel Murphy wish to retain extension to existing dwelling house at Bauck, St Mullins.