Exciting events planned for Seachtain na Gaeilge

Pupils from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc will perform in Laochra Gael 1916

By Suzanne Pender

SEACHTAIN na Gaeilge, the annual celebration of the Irish language and culture, is well underway nationwide, while an amazing array of Irish and bilingual events continue in Carlow.

Among the highlights still to come is Laochra Gael 1916, a 30-minute dramatisation of the events surrounding the 1916 Rising. The drama tells the story of those involved in the organisation of the rebellion and who gave their lives for Ireland.

Laochra Gael 1916 will be staged in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual on Tuesday 14 March at 7.30pm.

This slick production ‘as Gaeilge’ for the public especially for Seachtain na Gaeilge is in association with Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc and includes songs of the period such as Grace, The foggy dew and Mise Éire.

Tickets for adults cost €5 with children free. Online booking is now available at visualcarlow.ie or with Visual box office on 059 9172400.

Award-winning Irish language film Róise agus Frank will also be shown in Carlow as part of the Seachtain na Gaeilge programme. Exclusively for schools, there will be screenings of Róise agus Frank at the IMC Cinema, Fairgreen on Thursday 9 March and on Wednesday 15 March at 11am, while a screening for the public is scheduled for Wednesday 15 March at 7pm.