Co Carlow artists receive basic income scheme

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Over a dozen Carlow artists are in receipt of a national pilot support payment of €325 a week.

The Basic Income for the Arts pilot is providing payments to 2,000 recipients nationally for a period of three years, having commenced in October. There are 16 artists based in Carlow that had qualified for the pilot. The figure was revealed following a question in the Dáil by Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin commented: “The pilot will research, over a three-year period, the impact of a basic income style payment on artists and creative arts workers. I have established the scheme very firmly as a research project so that an evidence base can be developed around the impact of the payment which will inform future government policy in relation to how Ireland supports her artists.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Chief Supt of Carlow/Kilkenny/Waterford Garda Divisions retires after 39 years service

Sunday, 05/03/23 - 8:27pm

Proud Knockbeg boys roll out their tractors for a worthy cause

Sunday, 05/03/23 - 7:11pm

Pres problem solvers take part in Linguistics Olympiad

Sunday, 05/03/23 - 7:01pm