Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Pat Hennessy

3 Church St., Governey Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 4th , 2023, at his home.

Beloved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Carol, Linda, Damien and Karena, adored grandfather of Darragh, Sorcha, Dean, Cian, Caitlin, Rebecca, Ryan, Adam, Sean, Danieka and the late baby Stephen and cherished brother of Willie, Betty, Michael and the late Paul.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Chloe, Jayden and Jamie, sons-in-law Damien and Martin, Damien’s partner Petro, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pat’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, 3 Church St., Governey Park, Graiguecullen (Eircode R93 EV65) on Sunday, March 5th, from 2pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 11.30am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Funeral afterwards to Sleaty New Cemetery for burial.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Michael Snr, Cullen

Palatine, Carlow

3rd March, 2023. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen and family Michael, Kenneth, Eddie, Catherine, John, Ian, Elizabeth and Fiona, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John and sisters Ann, Dyna and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennekerry on Monday from 4.00p.m. concluding with Prayers at 8.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15a.m. to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00a.m. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Home private on Tuesday morning, please.

Nancy Browne (née Looney)

Ballinacarrig, Carlow / Kilmihil, Clare

Formerly of Kilmihil, Co. Clare. 3rd March, 2023. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late John Browne and adored mother of Carmel, Deirdre, Geraldine and Fergal. Predeceased by her parents Michael and May, sister Rita and brothers P.J. and Marty. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, Mark, David, Kate, Paul, Niall, Lisa, Séan, Darragh, Brian, Maeve and Fionn, daughter-in-law Breeda, sons-in-law Flan, Michéal, Denis, sister Mary (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law Maura, Josie and Mary, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry on Sunday, 5th March, from 4.00p.m. until 7.00p.m. Requiem Mass on Monday, 6th March, at 12.00 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret (Greta) Carley

Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, Carlow / Graiguenamanagh, Carlow

On Saturdday 4 March, peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her relations, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home Graiguenamanagh (R95D853) on Sunday 5th March from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:00am in Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh, with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.