Great Duckett Run was a spectacular community effort

By Suzanne Pender

DUCKETT’S Grove proved the perfect backdrop for a spectacular community effort last week as the Great Duckett Run set off on its inaugural race. The chip-timed 5km event was held in association with Grange GFC and Grange Village Committee, who were thrilled with the terrific turnout, both to run the race and support the participants.

“We had 250 runners, which was the maximum we could have, and we sold out a week before the run,” said Karen Somers, a personal trainer and member of the organising committee for The Great Duckett Run.

“There was an absolutely fabulous atmosphere and lots of families there to cheer on everyone, and children ran the route, too. The feedback from it has been great.”

Karen along with Adrian Maher, Seán Farrell and Peter Cleere were the main organisers of The Great Duckett Run, but the event would not have been possible without the enormous support of the local community. A team of volunteers helped with stewarding, car parking and marshalling, while a wonderful ladies’ committee ensured a beautiful spread of refreshments for everyone.

“We also had lots of donations from people, so no-one went home hungry anyway … they were all well fed,” smiled Karen.

Organisers are also very grateful to Tullow First Responders and local gardaí, who came along on the day, and the huge number of local businesses and individuals who donated to their raffle.

“We had 40 prizes, with everything from a box of chocolates or a bottle of wine, to hampers and One4all vouchers,” said Karen.

“When you think of it, that was 40 prizes out of 250 people taking part, so it was a really, really good raffle. People were so generous,” she added.

See full coverage in this Tuesday’s Nationalist