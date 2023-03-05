Man in critical condition after assault in Dublin overnight

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Kenneth Fox

A man has been left in a critical condition following an assault in Dublin city centre overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Anne Street South, just off Grafton Street, shortly after 1:30am this morning.

A man in his 20s was left seriously injured during an incident involving a number of men.

He was taken by ambulance to St. James’ Hospital, but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is understood to be critical but stable.

The scene remains sealed off this morning for an examination by gardaí, and local enquires are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident – especially those with camera footage – is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

