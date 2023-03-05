Proud Knockbeg boys roll out their tractors for a worthy cause

Students in Knockbeg College drove their tractors to school as a fundraiser for Embrace Farm, a charity that supports families affected by agricultural accidents

By Elizabeth Lee

THE tractors make a mighty sight – and sound – as they trundle up the avenue of Knockbeg College.

In what must be one of the most unusual traditions in the area, the boys in Kncokbeg get to drive their mighty iron horses to school!

While teenagers in urban schools might dream of Audis or BMWs as their chariots of choice, for the young men of Knockbeg College it’s their tractors – big or small, vintage or shiny new – that are their pride and joy.

This year, the annual charity tractor run, held at the end of February, attracted over 20 participants from counties Carlow, Laois and Kildare to raise funds for Embrace Farm.

Embrace Farm provides a caring and supportive network for all those affected by farm accidents in Ireland, so it’s an organisation that’s much valued by the Knockbeg boys. Students also organised a non-uniform day and bucket collection to raise much-needed funds for the worthy cause.

Well done to all involved and many thanks to those who kindly donated on the day. Many thanks also to past pupil Kevin Lambe, who captured a lot of video footage of the event on his drone, which can be viewed through his Facebook page KL Agri Videos.

*** More photos from this wonderful event will feature in an upcoming edition of The Nationalist