What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday’s front pages focus on a range of stories such as Ireland’s ‘phantom exports’ surge to Covid lockdowns still having an impact on children.

The Business Post report that Irish exports have surged to €134 billion with goods produced outside Ireland making up 38 per cent of exports in 2022.

The Sunday Independent lead with a piece which survey parents who said that the Covid lockdowns are still having an impact on children.

The Irish Mail on Sunday lead with a piece about the State body that represents the parents of secondary children being ‘unfit for purpose’

– State body for secondary school parents ‘unfit for purpose’

– FG sink plan to house migrants on luxury cruise ships

Front page of @ST__Ireland this week.

Heartbreaking interview with the mother of Annie McCarrick as she’s been missing 30 years.

How the Kinahans use the movie industry to launder drug money.

Meanwhile, in the UK the Sunday papers are led by Prince Harry’s latest comments on his family.

The Sun on Sunday, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People all lead with Harry revealing in an interview with a trauma expert that he was brought up in a “broken home”.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Express both lead with a pledge from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to put an end to the nation’s migrant crisis.

The Sunday Telegraph says former health secretary Matt Hancock told aides he wanted to “frighten the pants off everyone” to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, in leaked messages which reveal discussions over when to “deploy” details of a new strain.

Senior Tories have accused Boris Johnson of going “full Trump” over his reaction to the partygate inquiry, according to The Observer.

The Independent reports taxpayers’ money is being used to partially fund university courses for executives earning more than £100,000 a year.

The Sunday Times says thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted and taken to Russia or Crimea.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with experts deeming six-pack abs “officially unhealthy”.