Bagenalstown Christmas swim raises €4,100 for homecare team

Monday, March 06, 2023

Bill Power and family present a cheque to members of Bagenalstown branch of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care for €4100, which was raised at the 30th Christmas day swim Photo: Gilbert Smyth

The Christmas Day swim in Bagenalstown raised a fantastic  €4,100 for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The Power family, members of the home care branch in Bagenalstown were present at a cheque presentation in Doyle’s in Bagenalstown were proceeds from the 30th annual swim were handed over.

Last Christmas’s event enjoyed a record turnout with almost 60 hardy souls taking a dip.

The event is run in memory of the Vera Power in aid of the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare team. Vera’s family were in attendance for the swim with some of Vera’s grandchildren taking part for the first time.

