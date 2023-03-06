Carlow town three-bed commands large site

This excellent Carlow semi-detached home at 93 the Paddocks, Brownshill Road commands a large end site in this most attractive modern development. It has large west facing rear garden offering privacy and scope for further development.

The ground floor is configured to support open plan living if preferred, while three spacious bedrooms are located upstairs. Quality flooring, window dressing and fixtures are a feature throughout, creating a bright airy home to suit all permutations.

Amongst its many unique features are a 12sq.m. home office with power and heating located in its extra-large rear garden, and a partially floored attic cavity with stira access for ample storage.

Price: €270,000. BER B3. More information here.