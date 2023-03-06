Evening information session gives Ukrainian students a chance to apply to university

SOUTH East Technological University (SETU) is hosting an information evening for Ukrainian students considering applying to college this September.

The information evening is very timely for anyone who has not already applied for a college place this September as it coincides with the CAO opening up for late applications.

The information evening takes place at the University’s Cork Road campus in Waterford on Thursday 9 March from 6pm to 7pm and prospective Ukrainian students will have the opportunity to ask questions about the application process and starting college.

Michael Mullan, student recruitment and admissions manager explains: “It can be difficult for Ukrainian students to get information about applying to the CAO and also what to expect when they start college this September. This event aims to help answer those questions and talk prospective applicants through the application and starting process.

“Whether you have already applied to SETU to study in September, are considering applying to the CAO and want to become familiar with the process, or want to find out more about your course options, this event will answer all your questions.”

Attendees will get the opportunity to complete their CAO application on the night, with guidance from our team, which includes our Ukrainian ambassadors.

People who wish to apply for a full-time course at SETU can still apply to the CAO until 1 May at 5pm, which is the closing date for late applications.

If you are considering making an application to the CAO as a Ukrainian student and would like to know more about the information evening, please see www.setu.ie/events.