Student accommodation crisis to be brought before local council

By Elizabeth Lee

The ongoing crisis in student accommodation in Carlow will be discussed at a local municipal district meeting this week after the students’ union in Carlow College carried out a survey of its students.

The survey found that of the students surveyed, almost 73% are paying above €500 a month in rent, with many of them experiencing low quality accommodation and negative interactions with their landlords.

The survey also found that over 70% of students have difficulties paying their rent and that issues about accommodation have an impact on the students’ education, mental health and social life.

Carlow College Students’ Union, (CCSU), vice president for education and communications, Eimhin de Piorraí said: “The results of this survey have only reinforced the fact that students in Carlow, as are those nationwide, are experiencing an ever-worsening crisis. We will continue to fight on behalf of our students, for genuine action on the housing crisis and for students to be respected in regard to housing.”

On Thursday, the CCSU will present the results of their survey to the March meeting of the Carlow Municipal District, along with supporting a motion based on the demands of the USI Cost Of College Campaign proposed by Councillor Adrienne Wallace