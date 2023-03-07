Elderly driver dies after car and truck collide in Clare

Tuesday, March 07, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

An elderly woman has died after a road crash in Co Clare.

A car and a truck were involved in a collision on the R487 between Kilbaha and Kilkee at around 4pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage – including dashcam – and were travelling on the R487 between 3.45pm and 4.15pm are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

