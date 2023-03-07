Fantastic Tullow boasts impressive features

DNG McCormack Properties have the pleasure in offering to the market this Tullow four-bedroom, detached bungalow sitting on a site of approx. 1 acre. This home is brought to the market in fantastic condition throughout and is located on the much sought after Knocklow area just 4km outside of Tullow town. Internally this home has been finished to a high standard and boasts an array of impressive features such as a high quality, modern fitted kitchen and a sitting room both with a feature solid fuel stoves, fitted wardrobes in 3 of the 4 bedrooms and much more.

Externally this home is equally as attractive. To the front there is a sweeping gravel driveway with ample parking. The garden is completely private with fenced boundaries and a block built wall with an electric slide gate to the front. The large rear garden is elevated above a concrete yard that could be the most tranquil space and ideal for entertaining in the warmer weather. The lawn itself has been beautifully manicured and maintained with mature shrubbery and plants. AMV: €335,000. More information here.