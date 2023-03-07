Fantastic Tullow boasts impressive features

Tuesday, March 07, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties have the pleasure in offering to the market this Tullow four-bedroom, detached bungalow sitting on a site of approx. 1 acre. This home is brought to the market in fantastic condition throughout and is located on the much sought after Knocklow area just 4km outside of Tullow town. Internally this home has been finished to a high standard and boasts an array of impressive features such as a high quality, modern fitted kitchen and a sitting room both with a feature solid fuel stoves, fitted wardrobes in 3 of the 4 bedrooms and much more.

Externally this home is equally as attractive. To the front there is a sweeping gravel driveway with ample parking. The garden is completely private with fenced boundaries and a block built wall with an electric slide gate to the front.  The large rear garden is elevated above a concrete yard that could be the most tranquil space and ideal for entertaining in the warmer weather. The lawn itself has been beautifully manicured and maintained with mature shrubbery and plants. AMV: €335,000. More information here.

Bathroom

Modern fitted kitchen

 

 

 

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Waterways Ireland to lodge planning for Barrow maintenance works in Carlow

Tuesday, 07/03/23 - 1:52pm

Landmark Carlow development site goes on market

Tuesday, 07/03/23 - 1:05pm

New award honours family learning

Tuesday, 07/03/23 - 9:07am

Similar Articles

Landmark Carlow development site goes on market

Tuesday, 07/03/23 - 1:05pm

Carlow town three-bed commands large site

Monday, 06/03/23 - 4:31pm

Tullow three-bed on offer for €155k AMV

Friday, 03/03/23 - 3:12pm