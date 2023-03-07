Fun run raised €5k for cancer research

By Suzanne Pender

A COMMUNITY turned out in droves recently to walk, run and raise awareness of cancer and, most importantly, to show solidarity with the Irish Cancer Society.

The 5km fun run/walk in aid of the charity was organised by Blathnaid O’Gorman, inspired by her cousin, 20-year-old Oisin Kelly from Garryhill, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“He’s an absolute superstar, the strongest person I know … we’re all in awe of him,” said Blathnaid, a Dublin-based nurse from Castledermot.

“We’d an absolutely brilliant time at the run; it was amazing to see so many people there – family, friends, a few of Oisin’s friends from UCC. We had a ball.”

The fun run/walk set off from St Laurence O’Toole’s in Carlow town, with a terrific atmosphere enjoyed along the 5km route. Blathnaid and Oisin’s aunt Norah Meaney as well as other family and friends came together to help out and made the run such a huge success.

The event has raised in excess of €5,000 so far, with funds still pouring in.

“Oisin has sarcoma, so he wanted some of the fundraising to go into research at the Irish Sarcoma Group and for the remainder to go to the Irish Cancer Society, also for research,” explained Blathnaid.

“We’re just so grateful to everyone who took part and donated,” she added.