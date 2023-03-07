Fun run raised €5k for cancer research

Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Catherine Murnane and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor

Margaret Lalor and Tracy Murphy

Rachel, Vincent and Jasmin Mulvey

Robert Cassidy, Sinead Bric, Donal Dundon, Shannon Myles, Mairead Bennett and Oisin Kelly took part in the fun run/walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society

Siobhain Lalor, Denise McDonald and Marie Lalor

Philomena, Ann, Sinead and Sarah-Jane Kelly

Sisters Margaret, Maria, Brigid and Nora Meaney

Brid Lalor, Susie Kavanagh, Una Dillon and Aisling and Maeve Lalor

Annmarie Maher, Andrea Nolan and Alex Dunne

Rogan Coleman and Stephen McCarthy

Participants warm up for the fun run/walk at St Laurence O’Toole AC in Carlow town in aid of the Irish Cancer Society
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Oisin Kelly with his parents Sinead Lalor and Brendan Kelly and his brother Cian

 

By Suzanne Pender

A COMMUNITY turned out in droves recently to walk, run and raise awareness of cancer and, most importantly, to show solidarity with the Irish Cancer Society.

The 5km fun run/walk in aid of the charity was organised by Blathnaid O’Gorman, inspired by her cousin, 20-year-old Oisin Kelly from Garryhill, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“He’s an absolute superstar, the strongest person I know … we’re all in awe of him,” said Blathnaid, a Dublin-based nurse from Castledermot.

“We’d an absolutely brilliant time at the run; it was amazing to see so many people there – family, friends, a few of Oisin’s friends from UCC. We had a ball.”

The fun run/walk set off from St Laurence O’Toole’s in Carlow town, with a terrific atmosphere enjoyed along the 5km route. Blathnaid and Oisin’s aunt Norah Meaney as well as other family and friends came together to help out and made the run such a huge success.

The event has raised in excess of €5,000 so far, with funds still pouring in.

“Oisin has sarcoma, so he wanted some of the fundraising to go into research at the Irish Sarcoma Group and for the remainder to go to the Irish Cancer Society, also for research,” explained Blathnaid.

“We’re just so grateful to everyone who took part and donated,” she added.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Red letter day for Borris VS as new €1.7m extension is officially opened

Tuesday, 07/03/23 - 5:35pm

Former head girl in St Leo’s presented with scholar’s award in DCU

Tuesday, 07/03/23 - 3:16pm

Carlow woman made video threat to kill Tusla social workers

Tuesday, 07/03/23 - 3:12pm