Landmark Carlow development site goes on market

A landmark Carlow gateway site of roughly 29 acres of prime investment and development site is now under offer.

The land comprises of a mixed development including business centre, listed period house with courtyard, and industrial building.

Carlow agent Thomas M. Byrne & Son Ltd are the appointed selling agents. Principal Thomas J. Byrne: “The sale marks a positive development for Carlow, and is an exciting opportunity for developers and potential investors to acquire this key development site. We expect the property to attract strong interest from both investors and developers alike given the rental potential from the business centre and other buildings, combined with excellent redevelopment possibilities.”

Located c. 1.5km from Carlow town centre, with frontage onto N80 bypass and R417 (Athy Road) the site is well supported for additional development, it has good access onto the M9 motorway and is strategically placed between Dublin and Waterford. 12.396 acres of the property are zoned ‘Community/Educational/Institutional’. The remaining c. 16.47 acres are zoned ‘Enterprise & Employment’, and include a period residence and courtyard, business centre with pilot plant/storage, and former lab industrial building.

The subject property is situated within short walking distance of all amenities as well as schools and sporting facilities including Carlow rugby football club and Netwatch Cullen Park, home to Carlow Gaelic football and hurling.

Thomas M. Byrne & Son will be offering the entire property for sale as a whole or in individual lots. Contact 059 9132500 for more information.