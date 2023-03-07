Man to appear in court charged over discovery of body in Co Mayo home

Fiachra Gallagher

A man will appear in court charged in connection to the discovery of a body in Co Mayo on Sunday.

The man, previously arrested by gardaí following the discovery at a bungalow in Pheasanthill, Castlebar, was charged and is due to appear at Castlebar District Court on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the deceased man was named locally as 83-year-old John Brogan.

Brogan was a retired bachelor farmer who lived alone in the property, according to The Irish Times.

About 6.30pm on Sunday night, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the house through reports of a fire.

The body of a man was discovered inside the residence, with some reports suggesting he may have suffered gunshot wounds.

The dead man had previously come to the attention of gardaí over alleged historic abuse offences.