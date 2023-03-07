New €40m investment in additional DCU student accommodation

A €40 million new investment in additional student accommodation at Dublin City University has been approved by Cabinet.

The move will result in the delivery of 405 beds in DCU.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said: “By increasing the number of beds available, we are helping more people access accommodation and also helping to relieve some of the pressures in the housing market.”

DCU President Professor Dáire Keogh said the on-campus accommodation “will alleviate the pressures on students and free up housing for families and support the Housing for All policy”.

The move comes as work is ongoing with UCD, Trinity and UCC on similar projects.

Last November the Government proposed the partial funding the construction of student accommodation for three colleges – Maynooth, Limerick and Galway – with planning permission to be granted in return for ring-fencing rooms at a reduced rate for priority groups. Some 667 beds would be offered at a reduced rate across these three colleges under Harris’s initial proposals.