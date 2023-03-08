  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow man charged in connection with shooting appears in court

Carlow man charged in connection with shooting appears in court

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

A Carlow man charged with firearm offences related to an alleged shooting in Tullow appeared before Carlow District Court today.

27-year-old Andrew Delaney of St Patrick’s Park, Tullow is charged with one count of possession of a firearm improvised to discharge a 12-gauge cartridge that would give rise to reasonable inference that the person did not have it for lawful purposes at Mullawn Crescent, Tullow on Monday 6 March.

He also faces charges of possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine for purpose of sale/supply and possession of cocaine at the same date and location.

Detective Garda Joe O’Keeffe gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the defendant at today’s sitting of Carlow District Court. Judge Geraldine Carthy was told Mr Delaney made no reply after caution on each charge.

Mr Delaney, through his solicitor Joe Farrell, sought bail which was objected to by gardaí under Section 2 and O’Callaghan Rules.

Following a bail hearing, Judge Carthy refused bail and remanded the defendant in custody. The judge said she did this on the basis the accused faced serious charges and to prevent the possibility of further offences being committed. The case was adjourned until 15 March.

Filed under: , , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Petmania names its favourite dog-walking routes in Co Carlow

Wednesday, 08/03/23 - 1:25pm

Two students win study bursaries in grinds school

Wednesday, 08/03/23 - 12:15pm

Remembrance Tree funds presented to four local charities

Wednesday, 08/03/23 - 12:08pm

Similar Articles

Convictions for men who used scrambler bikes in protected area at Carlow court

Monday, 06/03/23 - 8:17pm

Carlow man convicted of indecently assaulting nieces

Friday, 03/03/23 - 2:54pm

Drugs mule sentenced to 2½ years in jail at Carlow court

Wednesday, 01/03/23 - 4:24pm