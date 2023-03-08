Carlow man charged in connection with shooting appears in court

A Carlow man charged with firearm offences related to an alleged shooting in Tullow appeared before Carlow District Court today.

27-year-old Andrew Delaney of St Patrick’s Park, Tullow is charged with one count of possession of a firearm improvised to discharge a 12-gauge cartridge that would give rise to reasonable inference that the person did not have it for lawful purposes at Mullawn Crescent, Tullow on Monday 6 March.

He also faces charges of possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine for purpose of sale/supply and possession of cocaine at the same date and location.

Detective Garda Joe O’Keeffe gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the defendant at today’s sitting of Carlow District Court. Judge Geraldine Carthy was told Mr Delaney made no reply after caution on each charge.

Mr Delaney, through his solicitor Joe Farrell, sought bail which was objected to by gardaí under Section 2 and O’Callaghan Rules.

Following a bail hearing, Judge Carthy refused bail and remanded the defendant in custody. The judge said she did this on the basis the accused faced serious charges and to prevent the possibility of further offences being committed. The case was adjourned until 15 March.