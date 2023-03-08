Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Jim Bob (James) Sheil

Garryhasten, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Kate. Brother of Kate, Philip, Maurice, Mairead, Brigid and the late Ellen and Tina. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Jim Bob’s gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lennon’s Funeral Home, Bunclody, on Thursday 9th March, from 2pm – 7pm and on Friday from 2pm – 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church Clonegal, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Waterford Regional Hospital.

Geraldine McDonnell (née Fitzgerald)

Boherduff House, Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 6th, 2023, in the loving care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge.

Predeceased by her sisters Attracta and Caroline, brothers Jimmy and Evan.

Geraldine beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Aileen, Gillian and Paula. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren Roan, J.P., Jerry, Freya, Jim and Anna, sons-in-law Vincent, Ken and Alan, loving sisters Rita, Maire and Olive, brothers John and Desmond, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and her many friends.

May Geraldine’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home on Thursday, March 9th, from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm.

Removal from there on Friday morning to Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Bethany House, Carlow.

House strictly Private.

Bridget Smyth

2 O’Growney Terrace, Kells, Meath / Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Formerly of Carlow rd. Leighlinbridge Carlow. Peacefully, in her 92nd year, in St. Colmcille’s Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Peter, daughter Ellen, and son PJ. Sadly missed by her loving family son Patrick “Charlie” (Kathleen), daughters Rose (Ger), Theresa (Seamus), Martha (Niall), and Claire (Paul), brother Tom, sisters Margaret and Anne, grandchildren Peter, Lauren, Niamh, Eamon (UK), Rosemary, Brendan (UK), Peter, Stephen (Australia), Eleanor, Daniel, Anthony (Australia), Aoife, Lisa, Jason (USA), Conor (USA), Eimear and Eadaoin, sister-in-law, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Muldoon’s Funeral Home, Bective Sq. (A82F9V4), on Wednesday, 8th March, from 4pm to 8pm, removal to St. Colmcille’s Church, Kells, on Thursday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Colmcille Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed via: https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/