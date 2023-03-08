  • Home >
  • National News >
  • MEP Mick Wallace spotted during interview with US TV host Jon Stewart

MEP Mick Wallace spotted during interview with US TV host Jon Stewart

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Kenneth Fox

Irish MEP Mick Wallace was spotted in Brussels on Wednesday being interviewed by American TV show host and comedian Jon Stewart.

The former Daily Show host currently has his own current affairs show The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

Each episode covers a single topic that is, as Stewart puts it is, “currently part of the national conversation.”

It is believed that he was interviewing Mick Wallace about the war in Ukraine and specifically the relationship between NATO and Russia.

Wallace and his fellow Irish MEP Clare Daly have been critical of the role the EU has played in the war as well as arming Ukraine’s military.

Earlier this year they both voted against a resolution calling for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia’s leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Clare Daly is also believed to have been interviewed by Jon Stewart for his show as well.

Both Mick Wallace and Clare Daly have been contacted for comment.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Viral Gender Pay Gap Bot can be ‘catalyst’ to keep pressure on, says co-founder

Wednesday, 08/03/23 - 7:39pm

Garda tells trial of finding seriously distressed boy who was shot multiple times

Wednesday, 08/03/23 - 6:02pm

Varadkar says Sinn Féin unable to handle debate in row over eviction ban

Wednesday, 08/03/23 - 5:58pm