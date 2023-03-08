Petmania names its favourite dog-walking routes in Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

LOCAL pet-care experts Petmania Carlow are sharing their top five favourite dog-walking routes in Carlow to encourage pet-parents to get active with their four-legged friends as part of the Operation TransPAWmation campaign.

In the midst of their Operation TransPAWmation campaign, Petmania Carlow are encouraging Carlow pet-owners to take the next step when it comes to their pet’s health and get walking.

To this end, the expert pet-care panel at Petmania Carlow are sharing their top five dog-walking routes in Carlow, to make it easier than ever to get those pooches out for their afternoon strolls.

The Operation TransPAWmation campaign aims to highlight small but effective changes that pet-parents can make, which can have a big impact on their pet’s life. Exercise is important in ensuring a healthier lifestyle as it not only manages the risk of obesity and related disease but improves the pet’s mental and behavioural wellbeing.

“Dogs get much of their information from their sense of smell. An exploratory walk where the dog can use its nose – such as those listed below – can be the equivalent of reading a good book for your dog,” said champion dog trainer and expert in pet behaviour training Samantha Rawson.

“A walk is also a fantastic opportunity to have some fun with your pet – playing hide and seek can be a great way to tire your dog out mentally as well as physically, and the whole family can get involved!”

So, without further ado …

Carlow’s top five dog walking routes

1) Mount Leinster and Slievebawn

2) Clashganny Forest

3) The Barrow Way – Graignamanagh to St Mullins

4) Clogrennane Woods

5) Oak Park Forest Park.

Pet owners can join the six-week healthy lifestyle programme for free by registering on www.petmania.ie/ot or by dropping into Petmania Carlow at Carlow Retail Park.