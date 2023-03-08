Remembrance Tree funds presented to four local charities

By Suzanne Pender

FOUR local charities benefited from the generosity of others and their wish to remember their loved ones, particularly at Christmas.

Janice de Bróithe, president of Rotary Club Carlow, last week presented cheques to the four charities – St Vincent de Paul, Éist Cancer Support Centre, Delta Centre Carlow and the Alzheimer’s Society (Bethany House Day Centre) – the proceeds from the Rotary Club’s annual Remembrance Tree initiative.

Representatives from Éist and the Alzheimer’s Society were present, as well as students from Presentation College, Carlow and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, who volunteered to helped at the Remembrance Tree.

Since 2011, Carlow’s Rotary Tree of Remembrance gives an opportunity for people to remember loved ones who have died or cannot be with us at this time, with a message on a ribbon.

The tradition continued at Barrack Street in 2022, which was followed by a blessing of the ribbons at Carlow cathedral in January.

At the cheque presentation evening, Carlow Rotary Club also gave a commemorative plate to Fuat Berkay Ünal from the Bahcelievler Rotaract in Turkey, who is currently studying in SETU and gave so much of his spare time volunteering at the tree.

Funding was also given to Presentation College, Carlow and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach in recognition of the student volunteers who helped out, with many even showing up on weekends.

Rotary also offered its heartfelt thanks to Unum, Lucas Plant Hire, New Work Junction, Maher Property Advisers and TM Byrne, who sponsored the project.

“We thank everyone involved in organising the tree – all volunteers, Rotarians past and present, our nominated charities, the students from Gaelcholáiste and Presentation College, Carlow County Council, Barry O’Neill, Douglas Murray, Jimmy Phelan, our supporters and we’re especially grateful for the generosity of our dear fellow Carlovians,” they said.